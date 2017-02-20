With the Grammys now behind us, it’s time to get excited about another huge night in the musical calendar - the Brit Awards.

Marking the achievements of the best British artists - and some international ones too - gongs will be handed out in a number of categories, including Best Single, Best Newcomer and the biggie, Best British Album.

But what else can we expect from this year’s show? From when it’s on TV to all the performers, here is everything we know about the 37th annual Brit Awards.

When are the Brits?

The 2017 Brit Awards take place on Wednesday 22 February at The O2 Arena in London.

When is it on TV?

As has been the case for the last few years, the awards will be screened live on ITV. Bosses have extended the show by an extra half an hour, airing from 7.30pm to 10pm.

There is also live coverage of the red carpet on ITV2. Hosts Clara Amfo, Laura Jackson and Alice Levine will be getting all the goss from the celebs as they arrive at the O2 at 6.30pm, as well as fronting a post-show special from the after party at 10pm.

Who is hosting?

Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis have been drafted in to present this year’s ceremony, after original host Michael Bublé pulled out due to his son’s on-going battle with leukemia.