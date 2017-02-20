With the Grammys now behind us, it’s time to get excited about another huge night in the musical calendar - the Brit Awards.
Marking the achievements of the best British artists - and some international ones too - gongs will be handed out in a number of categories, including Best Single, Best Newcomer and the biggie, Best British Album.
But what else can we expect from this year’s show? From when it’s on TV to all the performers, here is everything we know about the 37th annual Brit Awards.
When are the Brits?
The 2017 Brit Awards take place on Wednesday 22 February at The O2 Arena in London.
When is it on TV?
As has been the case for the last few years, the awards will be screened live on ITV. Bosses have extended the show by an extra half an hour, airing from 7.30pm to 10pm.
There is also live coverage of the red carpet on ITV2. Hosts Clara Amfo, Laura Jackson and Alice Levine will be getting all the goss from the celebs as they arrive at the O2 at 6.30pm, as well as fronting a post-show special from the after party at 10pm.
Who is hosting?
Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis have been drafted in to present this year’s ceremony, after original host Michael Bublé pulled out due to his son’s on-going battle with leukemia.
‘X Factor’ host Dermot is an old pro at fronting awards shows, having presented the NTAs for the last seven years, while ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and ‘The Voice’ presenter Emma is also no stranger to the Brits, having hosted this year’s nominations show on ITV in January.
What does this year’s statue look like?
Each year since 2010, a British cultural figure has been charged with redesigning the iconic Brits statue, with this year being no different.
The late Zaha Hadid is responsible for the 2017 gong, which, in keeping with her signature style is a curvy affair, as you can see in the picture above.
Zaha worked on the design before her death in March 2016, and it also marks one of the final commissions of her career as an architect.
Who is nominated?
Following accusations that last year’s nominations did not accurately reflect all genres of British music, the 2017 list is a much more diverse affair.
Grime artist Skepta leads the pack alongside Little Mix, who are tied on three nominations a piece, while The 1975, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Calvin Harris, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah and Coldplay all have two.
The prestigious Mastercard British Album of the Year category sees David Bowie, Skepta, The 1975, Kano, and Michael Kiwanuka going head-to-head.
See the full list of nominees below…
British Male Solo Artist
David Bowie
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Female Solo Artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Lianne La Havas
Nao
Emeli Sande
British Group
The 1975
Bastillle
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
Critics’ Choice
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man - winner
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
British Single
James Arthur - ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
Clean Bandit - ‘Rockabye’
Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
Jonas Blue ft Dakota - ‘Fast Car’
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - ‘This Is What You Came For’
Little Mix - ‘Shout Out To My Ex’
Callum Scott - ‘Dancing On My Own’
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’
Alan Walker - ‘Faded’
Zayn - ‘Pillowtalk’
Mastercard British Album Of The Year
The 1975 - ‘I Like It When You Sleep...’
David Bowie - ‘Blackstar’
Kano - ‘Made In The Manor’
Michael Kiwanuka - ‘Love and Hate’
Skepta - ‘Konnichiwa’
British Artist Video Of The Year
Adele - ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’
James Arthur - ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
Clean Bandit - ‘Rockabye’
Jonas Blue ft Dakota - ‘Fast Car’
Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - ‘This Is What You Came For’
Little Mix - ‘Hair’
One Direction - ‘History’
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’
Zayn - ‘Pillowtalk’
International Male Solo Artist
Bon Iver
Leonard Cohen
Drake
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Beyonce
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake and Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Twenty-One Pilots
Who has won the Critics Choice Award?
The Critics Choice Award is always handed out prior to the ceremony, with Rag’n’Bone Man picking up his award at this year’s nominations bash
He faced competition from Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie, and now follows in the footsteps of Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding and Emeli Sandé in winning the award.
What about Brits Icon?
The award is the highest accolade bestowed by the Brits, and is not given out every year, with only two previous winners - Sir Elton John and David Bowie.
Robbie Williams has been named as the latest Icon to join the hall of fame, and was presented with his award last November during a special event held at The Troxy in London.
Who is performing at the ceremony?
To mark his Brits Icon Award, Robbie will lead the performers on the night, which also sees Katy Perry give her first UK TV appearance in three years, as she takes to the stage with latest single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’.
Also on the line up are Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Little Mix, The 1975, Emeli Sandé and Skepta.
What about the after parties?
The Brits after parties are the stuff of legend, with each of the big record labels hosting their own exclusive bashes at some seriously swanky venues across the capital following the main event, which are attended by a whole host of stars.
This year, Sony is holding its bash at Aqua in The Shard, Universal is welcoming guests to 180 Strand, while Warner Music is having its party at The Freemasons’ Hall.
London clubs DSTRKT, The Box, Morton’s and Tape are also holding their own after parties, while Rag’n’Bone Man and Skepta are also hosting private bashes.
Can I watch the Brits if I’m not in the UK?
Yes! For the first time ever, the awards are being streamed live on the Brits’ official YouTube channel, with coverage hosted by vlogger Casper Lee.