David Bowie’s son honoured his late father with a touching speech, as the late star emerged as the big winner at this year’s Brit Awards. The ‘Heroes’ singer scooped two posthumous gongs during Wednesday (22 February) night’s ceremony, for Best British Solo Male and the prestigious Best British Album award. David’s son, Duncan Jones, was called on to collect the second of these, for his last record released prior to his death last year, ‘Blackstar’.

ITV David Bowie's son, Duncan Jones, appeared at the Brits

Reflecting on David’s death in January 2016, Duncan told the crowd: “I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad. I took a lot of time trying to work out what I want to my son to know about my dad.” Describing his dad had “always been a bit strange, a little bit odd, a little bit different”, he added: “This award is for all the kooks and the people that make the kooks.” Earlier in the evening, ‘Lazarus’ actor Michael C Hall picked up David’s Best British Male award on his family’s behalf.

ITV Michael C Hall collected David's Best British Male award

He said: “Since he can’t be here tonight I’m here on his behalf, on behalf of his family to accept this testament to a man beholden to nothing but his own boundless imagination and daring, whose ever expanding artistic vitality simultaneously soothes us and sears us, and astonishes us. “Maybe he is here tonight, I don’t know. I’m honoured to stand before you and acknowledge the potency of his work and if I may, to also acknowledge that David’s kindness and generosity and enthusiasm will forever inspire me to be a better man on his behalf.” David beat Craig David, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Skepta to the title of Best British Male, while he faced competition from The 1975 in the Best British Album category. Other winners on the night included Little Mix, The 1975 and Ran’N’Bone Man. For all the winners from this year’s Brits click here.