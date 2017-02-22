George Michael’s former Wham! bandmates struggled to hold back tears as they paid an emotional tribute to him at the Brit Awards. Andrew Ridgeley appeared on stage during Wednesday’s (22 February) night ceremony, alongside former bandmates Pepsi and Shirlie, to honour him on music’s big night, following his death last year. The trio each recalled their fond memories of working with the late star with a heartfelt speech at The O2 Arena in London, before introducing a musical tribute from Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

ITV Andrew Ridgeley with Pepsi and Shirlie at the Brits

Describing him as “the greatest singer/songwriter of his generation”, “an icon of his era” and his “beloved friend”, Andrew said: “On Christmas Day 2016, the greatest singer songwriter of his generation, an icon of his era, and my beloved friend, George Michael, was lost. “A supernova in a ferment of shining stars had been extinguished, and it felt like the sky had fallen in. We larked around and laughed a lot, we were the best of friends,’ “George’s contribution to the great archive of contemporary music rests alongside the immortals,” he continued.

ITV Andrew paid tribute to his former bandmate

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Shirlie Kemp became emotional during the speech

“George has left for us in his songs, in the transcendental beauty of his voice, and poetic expression of his soul, the very best of himself. “I loved him and in return, we, you, have been loved.” Fighting back tears, Shirlie Kemp added: “George was like a brother to me. And will always be … His wonderful way with words spoke to everyone. And his beautiful voice will live on forever as a gift to us all.”

Mirrorpix via Getty Images George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in their Wham! days