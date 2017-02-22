All Sections
    22/02/2017 21:02 GMT | Updated 23/02/2017 07:10 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017: George Michael Honoured By Chris Martin, And Former Wham Bandmates

    'George has left for us, in his songs… the very best of himself.'

    Chris Martin paid a touching emotional tribute to George Michael on the Brit Awards on Wednesday (22 February), after being welcomed to the stage by his former Wham! bandmates.

    The Coldplay frontman sang a stripped-back version of George’s song ‘A Different Corner’ as a virtual duet with George, whose vocals were interspersed throughout the performance.

    Story continues after the video...

    During an instrumental section, a touching quote from George was also played across the arena, during which he was heard saying: “I never wanted to be someone else. I wanted to be a star, and I wanted people to love me…but I never really wanted to be someone else.”

    ITV
    Chris Martin on stage at the Brits

    Prior to Chris’s appearance, former bandmate Andrew Ridgeley described him as “the greatest singer/songwriter of his generation”, “an icon of his era” and his “beloved friend”.

    He concluded: “George has left for us, in his songs… the very best of himself. I loved him, and in turn, you, we have been loved.”

    ITV
    Andrew Ridgely appeared on stage with Pepsi and Shirlie

    In the lead up to this year’s Brits, bosses had confirmed George would be honoured on the night, with speculation about how would perform quickly following.  

    George was found dead at his home on Christmas Day, at the age of 53. 

    Thames Valley Police later confirmed a post-mortem examination into the cause of his death has been inconclusive

    In the immediate aftermath of his death, tributes form George’s collaborators, fans and admirers poured out online, and Elton John later lamented his passing during a Las Vegas concert, breaking down during a rendition of their duet, ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’.

    Adele later performed tribute at the Grammys, with a piano-led cover of his hit, ‘Fastlove’.

    For all the winners from this year’s Brits click here.

