Chris Martin paid a touching emotional tribute to George Michael on the Brit Awards on Wednesday (22 February), after being welcomed to the stage by his former Wham! bandmates. The Coldplay frontman sang a stripped-back version of George’s song ‘A Different Corner’ as a virtual duet with George, whose vocals were interspersed throughout the performance. Story continues after the video...

During an instrumental section, a touching quote from George was also played across the arena, during which he was heard saying: “I never wanted to be someone else. I wanted to be a star, and I wanted people to love me…but I never really wanted to be someone else.”

ITV Chris Martin on stage at the Brits

Prior to Chris’s appearance, former bandmate Andrew Ridgeley described him as “the greatest singer/songwriter of his generation”, “an icon of his era” and his “beloved friend”. He concluded: “George has left for us, in his songs… the very best of himself. I loved him, and in turn, you, we have been loved.”

ITV Andrew Ridgely appeared on stage with Pepsi and Shirlie