Holly Willoughby often shares details of her latest high street fashion find, but unfortunately it won’t be so easy to replicate her 2017 Brit Awards look.

The ‘This Morning’ presenter wore a bespoke sequin-covered dress on the red carpet at the O2, London, on Wednesday 22 February.

The dress was crafted for Willoughby by British designer Suzanne Neville, who specialises in bridalwear and evening gowns.