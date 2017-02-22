All Sections
    22/02/2017 18:35 GMT | Updated 22/02/2017 20:37 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017: Holly Willoughby Had Her Dress Specially Made By A Wedding Dress Designer

    Here's where you can buy Holly's heels.

    Holly Willoughby often shares details of her latest high street fashion find, but unfortunately it won’t be so easy to replicate her 2017 Brit Awards look.

    The ‘This Morning’ presenter wore a bespoke sequin-covered dress on the red carpet at the O2, London, on Wednesday 22 February.

    The dress was crafted for Willoughby by British designer Suzanne Neville, who specialises in bridalwear and evening gowns.

    While you can’t buy her dress, you could treat yourself to some of Willoughby’s accessories - as she wore earrings by Apples And Figs, strappy silver Casadei Techno Blade heels, £670, and a clutch from Giuseppe Zanotti Design.

    For all the winners from this year’s Brits click here.

    Brit Awards Red Carpet 2017
    Conversations