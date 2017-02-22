Little Mix won their first ever Brit Award during Wednesday’s (22 February) live ceremony, and their reaction was an absolute treat.

The girl group picked up the coveted Best British Single prize for their track ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, beating stiff competition from fellow ‘X Factor’ winner James Arthur, Coldplay, Calvin Harris and *ahem* Zayn Malik.

All four of the girls were clearly stunned when Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton announced them as the winners, immediately hugging one another before making their way onto the stage.