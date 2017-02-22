Little Mix won their first ever Brit Award during Wednesday’s (22 February) live ceremony, and their reaction was an absolute treat.
The girl group picked up the coveted Best British Single prize for their track ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, beating stiff competition from fellow ‘X Factor’ winner James Arthur, Coldplay, Calvin Harris and *ahem* Zayn Malik.
All four of the girls were clearly stunned when Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton announced them as the winners, immediately hugging one another before making their way onto the stage.
Still a little in shock, Perrie Edwards first apologised to fans for “taking so long” to get themselves on stage - in their surprise, they got a bit lost, you see - before bandmate Jade Thirlwall gave a short speech.
“Eeeeeeeh, right,” she told the crowd, “Thank you very much. We didn’t think we were going to get it, we were just sitting chin-wagging.”
She then gave a special shout-out to her bandmates, claiming they “wouldn’t still be together” were it not for their friendship, going on to dedicate the award to “all our exes… for helping us to make an amazing song”, before adding: “Cheers, lads!”
As well as winning Best British Single, Little Mix also opened the show, giving one of their most impressive performances to date.
Other British winners on the night included The 1975, Emeli Sandé and David Bowie, who received two posthumous awards in the categories of British Album and Best British Male.