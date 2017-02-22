All Sections
    22/02/2017 17:26 GMT | Updated 22/02/2017 22:23 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017: Little Mix Bring Back Madonna's Conical Bra

    Perrie Edwards' dress was designed for shaking a tail feather.

    Little Mix led the best dressed on the red carpet at the 2017 Brit Awards by breaking with tradition and not wearing co-ordinating outfits.

    However, they pulled their looks together with some common themes. Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s dresses both featured conical bra detailing, and Jade Thirlwall’s leather gloves complimented Jesy Nelson’s zip fronted halter-neck number.

    Rex
    Rex

    Edwards’ gown featured a daring cut-away back and she’ll be able to literally shake a tail feather later in the evening in that flamenco style skirt.

    Rex
    Rex

    Nelson recently took her hair colour up a notch to a fiery auburn, which complemented her fierce leather look. 

    REx

    The band’s image at the O2, London on Wednesday 22 February, was very different to their appearance at last year’s Brits when they wore glistening gold and white ensembles

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    For all the winners from this year’s Brits click here.

    Brit Awards Red Carpet 2017
