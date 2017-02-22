Little Mix led the best dressed on the red carpet at the 2017 Brit Awards by breaking with tradition and not wearing co-ordinating outfits.
However, they pulled their looks together with some common themes. Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s dresses both featured conical bra detailing, and Jade Thirlwall’s leather gloves complimented Jesy Nelson’s zip fronted halter-neck number.
Edwards’ gown featured a daring cut-away back and she’ll be able to literally shake a tail feather later in the evening in that flamenco style skirt.
Nelson recently took her hair colour up a notch to a fiery auburn, which complemented her fierce leather look.
The band’s image at the O2, London on Wednesday 22 February, was very different to their appearance at last year’s Brits when they wore glistening gold and white ensembles