Last week’s Golden Globes mean that award season is fully underway and on Saturday (14 January) night, it was time for the 2017 Brit Awards nominations to be announced.
The full list was revealed live on ITV, with a special ‘The Brits Are Coming’ show, featuring performances from nominated artists Craig David, Christine and the Queens, Calum Scott and Rag’n’Bone Man.
Little Mix and Mercury prize winner Skepta are in the lead running up to the February ceremony, with three nods each, while The 1975, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Calvin Harris, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah and Coldplay all have two.
The International Female Solo Artist category will be a tough fought contest, with breakthrough star Christine And The Queens going up against Rihanna, Sia, and sisters Beyonce and Solange Knowles.
Meanwhile the Best British Male category is tough to call, with David Bowie getting a posthumous nomination, alongside Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka, Kano and Skepta.
See the full list of nominees below…
British Male Solo Artist
David Bowie
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Female Solo Artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Lianne La Havas
Nao
Emeli Sande
British Group
The 1975
Bastillle
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
Critics’ Choice
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man - winner
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
British Single
James Arthur - ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
Clean Bandit - ‘Rockabye’
Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
Jonas Blue ft Dakota - ‘Fast Car’
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - ‘This Is What You Came For’
Little Mix - ‘Shout Out To My Ex’
Callum Scott - ‘Dancing On My Own’
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’
Alan Walker - ‘Faded’
Zayn - ‘Pillowtalk’
British Album Of The Year
The 1975 - ‘I Like It When You Sleep...’
David Bowie - ‘Blackstar’
Kano - ‘Made In The Manor’
Michael Kiwanuka - ‘Love and Hate’
Skepta - ‘Konnichiwa’
British Artist Video Of The Year
Adele - ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’
James Arthur - ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
Clean Bandit - ‘Rockabye’
Jonas Blue ft Dakota - ‘Fast Car’
Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - ‘This Is What You Came For’
Little Mix - ‘Hair’
One Direction - ‘History’
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’
Zayn - ‘Pillowtalk’
International Male Solo Artist
Bon Iver
Leonard Cohen
Drake
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Beyonce
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake and Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Twenty-One Pilots