Last week’s Golden Globes mean that award season is fully underway and on Saturday (14 January) night, it was time for the 2017 Brit Awards nominations to be announced.

The full list was revealed live on ITV, with a special ‘The Brits Are Coming’ show, featuring performances from nominated artists Craig David, Christine and the Queens, Calum Scott and Rag’n’Bone Man.

Will Skepta be successful again?

Little Mix and Mercury prize winner Skepta are in the lead running up to the February ceremony, with three nods each, while The 1975, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Calvin Harris, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah and Coldplay all have two.

The International Female Solo Artist category will be a tough fought contest, with breakthrough star Christine And The Queens going up against Rihanna, Sia, and sisters Beyonce and Solange Knowles.

Little Mix

Meanwhile the Best British Male category is tough to call, with David Bowie getting a posthumous nomination, alongside Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka, Kano and Skepta.

See the full list of nominees below…

British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Nao

Emeli Sande

British Group

The 1975

Bastillle

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

Critics’ Choice

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man - winner

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

British Single

James Arthur - ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

Clean Bandit - ‘Rockabye’

Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’

Jonas Blue ft Dakota - ‘Fast Car’

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - ‘This Is What You Came For’

Little Mix - ‘Shout Out To My Ex’

Callum Scott - ‘Dancing On My Own’

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’

Alan Walker - ‘Faded’

Zayn - ‘Pillowtalk’

British Album Of The Year

The 1975 - ‘I Like It When You Sleep...’

David Bowie - ‘Blackstar’

Kano - ‘Made In The Manor’

Michael Kiwanuka - ‘Love and Hate’

Skepta - ‘Konnichiwa’

British Artist Video Of The Year

Adele - ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’

James Arthur - ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’

Clean Bandit - ‘Rockabye’

Jonas Blue ft Dakota - ‘Fast Car’

Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - ‘This Is What You Came For’

Little Mix - ‘Hair’

One Direction - ‘History’

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’

Zayn - ‘Pillowtalk’

International Male Solo Artist

Bon Iver

Leonard Cohen

Drake

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Beyonce

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake and Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Twenty-One Pilots

