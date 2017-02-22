This year marks their first time at the Brit Awards, so it’s understandable that The 1975 would want to create a splash on the red carpet.

And while so often male stars play it safe when it comes to their awards show fashion sense, we’re pleased to see that they are one group not afraid to try something new.

Frontman Matt Healy was photographed on his way into the event sporting a theatrical black suit, looking like a mix between the Phantom Of The Opera and a suited and booted Harry Styles.