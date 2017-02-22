This year marks their first time at the Brit Awards, so it’s understandable that The 1975 would want to create a splash on the red carpet.
And while so often male stars play it safe when it comes to their awards show fashion sense, we’re pleased to see that they are one group not afraid to try something new.
Frontman Matt Healy was photographed on his way into the event sporting a theatrical black suit, looking like a mix between the Phantom Of The Opera and a suited and booted Harry Styles.
His bandmates Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann were similarly elaborate in their fashion choices, posing for photographers on their way into the ceremony in patterned suits.
The 1975 are up for two gongs at this year’s Brits, battling it out with Little Mix and Radiohead in the category of British Group.
They’re also up for the coveted prize of Best British Album, for their effort *takes deep breath* ‘I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’.
As well as being up for two awards, the boys will also be performing, alongside a varied array of other British talents, including Skepta, Little Mix, Emeli Sandé and Robbie Williams, who has become the third artist in history to be named a Brits Icon.
Artists from overseas will also be taking to the stage at the O2 Arena tonight (22 February), such as Katy Perry and Bruno Mars, both of whom are fresh from performances at this year’s Grammys.
