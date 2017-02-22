All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/02/2017 17:37 GMT | Updated 23/02/2017 06:27 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017 Winners: David Bowie Tops List Of Gongs Handed Out At The Brits

    Skepta did not have the big night many predicted.

    David Bowie was the big winner at this year’s Brit Awards, leading the pack by scooping two posthumous gongs.

    The late singer beat the likes of Skepta, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka to pick up the awards for Best British Male Solo Artist, as well as the night’s most prestigious accolade, Best British Album.

    Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
    David Bowie was the night's big winner

    His son Duncan Jones paid a touching tribute to his father, as he appeared on stage to collect the award at Wednesday (22 February) night’s ceremony, which was broadcast live from London’s O2 Arena. 

    Elsewhere, there were wins for Little Mix, who won Best British Single for ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, and One Direction, whose final video ‘History’ won Best British Video, as voted for by viewers. 

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Little Mix won Best British Single

    While grime artist Skepta led the nominations alongside Little Mix, he failed to bag a single award, losing British Breakthrough to Rag’N’Bone Man, as well as missing out on Best British Male Solo Artist and British Album Of The Year.

    Skepta’s inclusion on the list came after accusations that last year’s nominations did not accurately reflect all genres of British music, and suggestions the voting academy had a racial bias. 

    Elsewhere, The 1975 were also crowned Best British Group, while Adele was also honoured with a Global Success award.

    The night was also notable for its performances, with Little Mix kicking off the show in spectacular style, before Chris Martin paid an emotional tribute to George Michael

    Check out the full list of awards handed out below, with winners marked in bold.

    BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
    Anohni
    Ellie Goulding
    Lianne La Havas
    Nao
    Emeli Sandé

    ITV

    BRITISH GROUP
    The 1975
    Bastillle
    Biffy Clyro
    Little Mix
    Radiohead

    ITV

    BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
    David Bowie
    Craig David
    Kano
    Michael Kiwanuka
    Skepta

    ITV
    Michael C Hall collected the award on behalf of David Bowies family

    BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

    Anne-Marie
    Blossoms
    Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
    Skepta
    Stormzy

    ITV

    GLOBAL SUCCESS 
    Adele

    ITV
    Adele wasn't present to pick up her award, but sent in a video message

    CRITICS’ CHOICE

    Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
    Anne-Marie
    Dua Lipa

    BRITISH SINGLE
    James Arthur - ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
    Clean Bandit - ‘Rockabye’
    Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
    Jonas Blue ft Dakota - ‘Fast Car’
    Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - ‘This Is What You Came For’
    Little Mix - ‘Shout Out To My Ex’
    Callum Scott - ‘Dancing On My Own’
    Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’
    Alan Walker - ‘Faded’
    Zayn - ‘Pillowtalk’

    ITV

    INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
    Bon Iver
    Leonard Cohen
    Drake
    Bruno Mars
    The Weeknd

    ITV
    Drake sent in a video message to collect his award

    INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
    Beyoncé
    Christine and the Queens
    Rihanna
    Sia
    Solange

    INTERNATIONAL GROUP
    A Tribe Called Quest
    Drake and Future
    Kings of Leon
    Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
    Twenty-One Pilots

    BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
    Adele - ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’
    James Arthur - ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
    Clean Bandit - ‘Rockabye’
    Jonas Blue ft Dakota - ‘Fast Car’
    Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
    Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - ‘This Is What You Came For’
    Little Mix - ‘Hair’
    One Direction - ‘History’
    Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’
    Zayn - ‘Pillowtalk’ 

    ITV
    Only Liam Payne could be bothered to turn up

    MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
    The 1975 - ‘I Like It When You Sleep...’
    David Bowie - ‘Blackstar’
    Kano - ‘Made In The Manor’
    Michael Kiwanuka - ‘Love and Hate’
    Skepta - ‘Konnichiwa’

    ITV
    David Bowie's son picked up the award

    BRITS ICON 

    Robbie Williams

    MORE BRITS:

    Brit Awards Red Carpet 2017
    MORE: uk celebrity uk musicBRIT awardsDavid Bowie

    Conversations