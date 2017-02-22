David Bowie was the big winner at this year’s Brit Awards, leading the pack by scooping two posthumous gongs.
The late singer beat the likes of Skepta, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka to pick up the awards for Best British Male Solo Artist, as well as the night’s most prestigious accolade, Best British Album.
His son Duncan Jones paid a touching tribute to his father, as he appeared on stage to collect the award at Wednesday (22 February) night’s ceremony, which was broadcast live from London’s O2 Arena.
Elsewhere, there were wins for Little Mix, who won Best British Single for ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, and One Direction, whose final video ‘History’ won Best British Video, as voted for by viewers.
While grime artist Skepta led the nominations alongside Little Mix, he failed to bag a single award, losing British Breakthrough to Rag’N’Bone Man, as well as missing out on Best British Male Solo Artist and British Album Of The Year.
Skepta’s inclusion on the list came after accusations that last year’s nominations did not accurately reflect all genres of British music, and suggestions the voting academy had a racial bias.
Elsewhere, The 1975 were also crowned Best British Group, while Adele was also honoured with a Global Success award.
The night was also notable for its performances, with Little Mix kicking off the show in spectacular style, before Chris Martin paid an emotional tribute to George Michael.
Check out the full list of awards handed out below, with winners marked in bold.
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Lianne La Havas
Nao
Emeli Sandé
BRITISH GROUP
The 1975
Bastillle
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
David Bowie
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
GLOBAL SUCCESS
Adele
CRITICS’ CHOICE
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
BRITISH SINGLE
James Arthur - ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
Clean Bandit - ‘Rockabye’
Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
Jonas Blue ft Dakota - ‘Fast Car’
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - ‘This Is What You Came For’
Little Mix - ‘Shout Out To My Ex’
Callum Scott - ‘Dancing On My Own’
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’
Alan Walker - ‘Faded’
Zayn - ‘Pillowtalk’
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Bon Iver
Leonard Cohen
Drake
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake and Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Twenty-One Pilots
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Adele - ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’
James Arthur - ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’
Clean Bandit - ‘Rockabye’
Jonas Blue ft Dakota - ‘Fast Car’
Coldplay - ‘Hymn For The Weekend’
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - ‘This Is What You Came For’
Little Mix - ‘Hair’
One Direction - ‘History’
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - ‘Girls Like’
Zayn - ‘Pillowtalk’
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The 1975 - ‘I Like It When You Sleep...’
David Bowie - ‘Blackstar’
Kano - ‘Made In The Manor’
Michael Kiwanuka - ‘Love and Hate’
Skepta - ‘Konnichiwa’
BRITS ICON
Robbie Williams