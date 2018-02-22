Although he wasn’t actually in attendance, Sir Elton John still wound up getting people talking during this year’s Brit Awards, thanks to a pre-recorded video message that aired during the ceremony.

Sir Elton was called on to introduce Ed Sheeran, who was the recipient of this year’s Global Success award, honouring the British act who had made the biggest splash overseas in the last 12 months.

However, despite claiming in his video that he’d been chosen to introduce Ed because of their close friendship, it seemed the ‘Rocket Man’ singer actually had a bit of difficulty pronouncing his name, because, erm…