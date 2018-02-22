Este From Haim Calls Cheryl To Apologise For 'Trolling' Her And Liam Payne During Brit Awards Interview

Este from Haim became the talk of Twitter at the Brit Awards on Wednesday (21 February) night, after she hammed it up behind Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy during their interview with Jack Whitehall.
The bass player did exactly what most of us would do if we were on live TV after few wines, making sure she was seen on camera while the interview played out.
And after viewers referred to her as the “drunk woman” on social media, with some claiming she was trolling Cheryl and Liam, she has now reached out to the couple to insist this isn’t the case.
Este appeared on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Thursday (22 February), and called the former Girls Aloud singer live on air, after getting her number from host Nick Grimshaw.
Sadly Cheryl’s phone was turned off, but that didn’t stop Este leaving her a hilarious voicemail.
“I happened to be sitting behind you last night at the Brit Awards, had an amazing time,” she said. “However, some people on the internet are claiming that I may or may not have been, I don’t know, thumbing my nose at the situation in front of me. That’s an Americanism.”
She added: “But I just want to let you know that there’s no beef and I’d like to invite you to my show at Alexandra Palace on June 15, 2018.”
We’re yet to find out if Cheryl has taken her up on the offer.
During the interview, in which Etse made a cameo appearance, Cheryl and Liam had viewers gagging as she divulged their ‘safe word’ live on air.
It came as the pair put on a united front at the ceremony, silencing tabloid rumours they were set to split.