Este From Haim Calls Cheryl To Apologise For 'Trolling' Her And Liam Payne During Brit Awards Interview

Este from Haim became the talk of Twitter at the Brit Awards on Wednesday (21 February) night, after she hammed it up behind Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy during their interview with Jack Whitehall.

The bass player did exactly what most of us would do if we were on live TV after few wines, making sure she was seen on camera while the interview played out.

And after viewers referred to her as the “drunk woman” on social media, with some claiming she was trolling Cheryl and Liam, she has now reached out to the couple to insist this isn’t the case.