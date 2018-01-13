This year’s Brit Awards nominations have been revealed, and it’s fair to say they contain some surprises. However, it’s not so much who has been nominated that has got everyone talking, rather than who HASN’T. After some of 2017′s biggest artists failed to scoop a single nomination - with others also confusingly absent from some categories, despite releasing material within the eligible period - we take a look at the biggest snubs. Sam Smith Best Male / Best Album / Best Single

Ed Sheeran aside, Sam Smith was the most sure-fire name to be nominated in the Best Male and Best Album categories, but he is mysteriously absent from from the complete list of 2018 nominees - and this is despite having one of the biggest albums of last year on both sides of the Atlantic. He didn’t even manage to pick up a nod in the Best Single category for ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ either, poor lad. Rita Ora Best Female / Best Single / Best Video

She may have had the biggest pop comeback of 2017 but that wasn’t enough for the Brits to hand Rita Ora a single nomination. Not only did she miss out on a nod for Best Female, but one of 2017’s best tracks - ‘Anywhere’ - didn’t appear in the Best Single or Best Video lists. #JusticeForRita. Harry Styles Best Single

While Harry Styles’s solo career may have slowed following the release of his debut album, we were still shocked to have seen him not listed from the Best Single category, given the success of lead track ‘Sign Of The Times’. Directioners will be up in arms, but seeing as Best Single is actually informed by commercial sales and radio play figures, they can’t blame Brits bosses for this one. Clean Bandit Best Group

Clean Bandit dominated the singles chart in 2017 but failed to receive a nod in the Best British Group category. The snub must have been pretty difficult to stomach considering they’d also literally just finished performing on the nominations show when this category was revealed. Little Mix Best Group

Little Mix have not been nominated for Best British Group. We repeat: Little Mix have not been nominated for Best British Group. OUTRAGEOUS. Anne-Marie Best Female

While bosses have nominated fellow 2017 Critics Choice nominee Dua Lipa in this category, Anne-Marie failed to make the cut for Best Female, despite having a pretty darn successful 12 months. Cardi B Best International Female

As one of the most exciting artists to emerge from the States over the last 12 months, Cardi B was definitely deserving of a spot in the Best International Female category, but it lost out to more established acts like Taylor Swift, Bjork and Alicia Keys. Charli XCX Best Video

Come on, if we’re going to talk about Best British Videos of the last year, Charli XCX’s efforts on ‘Boys’ *has* to be up there. It’s all-star male cast got everyone drooling talking, but even Riz Ahmed cuddling a teddy or Khalid playing with puppies was enough for it to get a nod. Like, what more did bosses want?! The Brit Awards will take place on 21 February at London’s O2 Arena, hosted by Jack Whitehall. Take a look at the full list of nominations here.