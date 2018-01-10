Awards season may be well under way in the US, but some of the hottest events taking place here in the UK are still weeks away - including the biggest night in British music, the Brit Awards.
The 2018 event isn’t on until late February and organisers are currently in the process of revealing all the info gans will need on the night, including who’s up for which awards, and the acts that will be performing on the night.
As you tick off the days until the big night, we’re keeping track of all the latest updates. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony…
When are they on?
The Brits take place at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 21 February at 7.30pm.
Can I get tickets?
Yes! But it will set you back a fair bit of cash and there are just a handful of tickets left. See all avaliable seats and purchase them here.
Ah. How can I tune in at home?
All the action from the ceremony will be screened live - well, nearly, as the usual 30-second delay will be put in place to make sure any cheeky swear words aren’t broadcast to the nation - on ITV.
You’ll also be able to see the stars arriving on the red carpet via a live stream on the Brit Awards’ official Facebook page.
Who’s nominated?
The nominees will be announced on Saturday (13 January), live on ITV1 at 5.45pm, when ‘The BRITs Are Coming’ airs on the channel.
While the shortlists are being kept under lock and key, the list of people performing during the show serves as a clue as to who can expect nods, with Paloma Faith and Liam Payne taking to the stage.
Clean Bandit, J Hus and Critics’ Choice winner Jorja Smith will also take to the stage.
So one Brit Award has already been handed out?
The Critics’ Choice winner is traditionally announced long before the ceremony takes place, and Jorja received her prize back in December. Speaking at the time, the singer said the win was “such a special way to end the year”.
“It’s been an unforgettable 2017 during which I’ve fulfilled so many of my dreams,” she added.
The British Producer Of The Year has also been named already, with Steve Mac - who co-wrote and produced ‘Shape Of You’ - collecting the accolade.
Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Pink are among the other stars Steve has worked with.
“I feel truly humbled to receive this prestigious award, especially as it’s voted for by my peers who I greatly respect,” he said. “This really is the icing on the cake at the end of such an amazing year, not only for me personally but for British music.”
Who’s performing?
So far, the organisers have confirmed five of the acts that will be taking to the stage, with British stars Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Stormzy.
Only one international act, Foo Fighters, have been announced as performing so far, but there are plenty more announcements to come in the next few weeks, so watch this space.
Who’s hosting?
Jack Whitehall is in charge of proceedings for the first time ever, taking over from 2017 hosts Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis.
The comedian has experience of hosting high-profile events, having previously presented the Royal Variety Performance.
He’s also attended the Brit Awards a number of times, presenting a prize with Jessie J in 2012.
Who designed the trophy this year?
Anish Kapoor created this year’s eye-catching statuette, which sees the iconic Britannia figure encased in red plastic:
“Sculpture is often a process of positive and negative form,” the one-time Turner Prize winner said of the design. “I have made the award using both.”
What do the celebs do after?
When the official ceremony is done and dusted, the real fun begins. Record labels Warner, Sony and Universal traditionally engage in a game of ‘Who can throw the swankiest bash?’, hiring out huge venues in central London and stocking the bars with limitless amounts of bubbles.
Last year, HuffPost UK spotted Stormzy and Maisie Williams catching up at the Warner bash, while Ed Sheeran left shoeless.
Not all the stars hit up the big parties though, and one of the tightest guest lists of the night was in operation in Soho, where Skepta threw a more intimate bash.
Who were the big winners last year?
With two posthumous gongs, the late, great David Bowie was the biggest winner on the night, while - despite the hype - Stormzy missed out on winning in either of the two categories he was nominated in.
Little Mix brought some much-needed giddiness to the evening when they (finally) won their first ever Brit Award, which gives us the perfect chance to whip out this video again…
See all the latest Brit Awards updates on our dedicated news page.
