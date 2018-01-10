Awards season may be well under way in the US, but some of the hottest events taking place here in the UK are still weeks away - including the biggest night in British music, the Brit Awards.

The 2018 event isn’t on until late February and organisers are currently in the process of revealing all the info gans will need on the night, including who’s up for which awards, and the acts that will be performing on the night.

As you tick off the days until the big night, we’re keeping track of all the latest updates. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony…

When are they on?

The Brits take place at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 21 February at 7.30pm.

Can I get tickets?

Yes! But it will set you back a fair bit of cash and there are just a handful of tickets left. See all avaliable seats and purchase them here.

Ah. How can I tune in at home?

All the action from the ceremony will be screened live - well, nearly, as the usual 30-second delay will be put in place to make sure any cheeky swear words aren’t broadcast to the nation - on ITV.

You’ll also be able to see the stars arriving on the red carpet via a live stream on the Brit Awards’ official Facebook page.

Who’s nominated?

The nominees will be announced on Saturday (13 January), live on ITV1 at 5.45pm, when ‘The BRITs Are Coming’ airs on the channel.

While the shortlists are being kept under lock and key, the list of people performing during the show serves as a clue as to who can expect nods, with Paloma Faith and Liam Payne taking to the stage.