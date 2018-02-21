All the way through awards season, famous guests on the red carpet have been showing their support for the ‘Time’s Up’ campaign, and the Brit Awards was no exception.
On the Brits red carpet, attendees were seen posing for photographers while holding white roses, in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and abuse.
However, Brits attendee Paloma Faith was clearly not happy that the support seemed to be coming from the women at the event.
Before the ceremony got going, Paloma was seen crashing an interview by British rock duo Royal Blood, and berating them for their noticeable lack of white roses.
Addressing the pair, she insisted: “You should be carrying these, in camaraderie with women. Why’s it just the women carrying these?”
As the two musicians seemed confused, Paloma explained: “This is for the men [too], please take one. It’s to say ‘me too’, it’s the campaign, that’s what the symbol is.”
Both men then declared: “Me too.”
We’re not sure whether or not Royal Blood were any the wiser at the end of the exchange, but good on Paloma Faith for fighting the good fight at the Brits all the same.
As well as doing her bit for ‘Time’s Up’, Paloma was nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist at this year’s Brit Awards, though the gong ultimately went to Dua Lipa, who also performed ‘New Rules’ during the ceremony.
Its the fourth time Paloma has been nominated in the category, having previously won it in 2015.
See more from this year’s Brits red carpet below...