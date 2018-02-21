All the way through awards season, famous guests on the red carpet have been showing their support for the ‘Time’s Up’ campaign, and the Brit Awards was no exception.

On the Brits red carpet, attendees were seen posing for photographers while holding white roses, in solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

However, Brits attendee Paloma Faith was clearly not happy that the support seemed to be coming from the women at the event.

Before the ceremony got going, Paloma was seen crashing an interview by British rock duo Royal Blood, and berating them for their noticeable lack of white roses.