Stormzy has received a public message of congratulations from Jeremy Corbyn, following his success at this year’s Brit Awards. There’s no questioning that Wednesday’s (22 February) ceremony belonged Stormzy, after he scooped both of the awards he was nominated for, as well as delivering the stand-out performance of the night when he closed the show.

Labour leader Corbyn has now sent a message to the grime star, writing: “Congratulations @Stormzy1 for winning your first [Brit] award, and what a powerful performance.” He also acknowledged the political message of Stormzy’s Brits performance, signing off the tweet, “#Grenfell” Labour MP David Lammy also praised the performance, tweeting a portion of the performance.

As well as including hit singles ‘Big For Your Boots’ and ‘Blinded By Your Grace, pt. 2’ in his Brits performance, Stormzy also debuted a new rap, in which he lampooned the current establishment for the way they handled the Grenfell Tower disaster last year. He was heard rapping: “Yo, Theresa May, where’s that money for Grenfell? You think we just forgot about Grenfell? “You’re criminals, and you’ve got the cheek to call us savages, you should do some jail-time, you should pay some damages, we should burn your house down and see if you can manage this.” The rap also hit out at the Daily Mail and institutionalised racism, while giving shout-outs to Jourdan Dunn and Daniel Kaluuya’s Baftas victory of the weekend. Since the Grenfell disaster last year, Stormzy has been among the most vocal celebrities when calling out the establishment’s reaction, taking the opportunity to say that the government should be held “accountable” during his set at Glastonbury.