All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/02/2018 06:01 GMT

    Brit Awards 2018: 14 Most Surprising Winners Ever, Including Steps, Shaggy And Finley Quaye

    Don't worry, we've not heard of Finley Quaye either.

    The Brit Awards are here again, honouring the biggest names in the music industry.

    However, while musical greats like Elton JohnDavid BowieMadonna and Amy Winehouse all have Brit Awards to their name, it’s surprising to see when taking a glance through the hall of fame just how many unexpected stars have also bagged prizes over the years.

    And, more to the point, how many big stars have lost out to artists who ultimately didn’t exactly stand the test of time.

    After having a glance through the vaults, we’ve chosen 14 of the most bizarre, unexpected and unlikely Brit Awards wins from ceremonies gone by...

    14 Surprising Brit Awards Winners
    MORE:ukmusicBRIT awardsDavid Bowieelton johnFinley Quaye

    Conversations