The Brit Awards are here again, honouring the biggest names in the music industry.

However, while musical greats like Elton John, David Bowie, Madonna and Amy Winehouse all have Brit Awards to their name, it’s surprising to see when taking a glance through the hall of fame just how many unexpected stars have also bagged prizes over the years.

And, more to the point, how many big stars have lost out to artists who ultimately didn’t exactly stand the test of time.