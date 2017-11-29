The Brit Awards has unveiled its shortlist for next year’s Critics Choice prize with an all-female line-up.

Jorja Smith, Mabel and Stefflon Don been identified as ones to watch next year, and one of them will end a five-year run of men scooping the award.

The trio have been picked out from a longlist of over 100 artists by a team of experts including music editors and heads of music at major radio and music TV stations.