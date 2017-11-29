The Brit Awards has unveiled its shortlist for next year’s Critics Choice prize with an all-female line-up.
Jorja Smith, Mabel and Stefflon Don been identified as ones to watch next year, and one of them will end a five-year run of men scooping the award.
The trio have been picked out from a longlist of over 100 artists by a team of experts including music editors and heads of music at major radio and music TV stations.
The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous Critics Choice victors Adele (2008), Ellie Goulding (2010), Emeli Sandé (2012), Sam Smith (2014) and Rag’n’Bone Man (2017).
Of being nominated, Jorja Smith said: “It’s an honour to be recognised amongst such incredible emerging talent. 2017 was a very special year and there’s so much more to come from me in 2018!”
Mabel also said: “Being nominated for the Critics Choice award really is a dream come true for me. So much hard work has gone into getting to this point, so to be acknowledged by something like the BRIT Awards means the world.”
Stefflon Don added: “I am so excited to be nominated for this amazing award. A big shout out to all my fans and dons for their support. 2017 has been lit and I can’t wait for 2018! Mad love to you all.”
Take a listen to some of their tracks below...
Jorja Smith - ‘Teenage Fantasy’
Mabel - ‘Finders Keepers’
Stefflon Don - ‘Envy Us’
The winner will be announced on 4 December, ahead of the 2018 Brits, which take place in February at London’s O2 Arena.