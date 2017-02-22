All Sections
    22/02/2017 21:53 GMT | Updated 23/02/2017 06:17 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017: Katy Perry's Skeletons Looked An Awful Lot Like Donald Trump And Theresa May

    We thought those skeletons looked familiar.

    Katy Perry wasn’t kidding when she said that she would be showcasing “purposeful pop” in her new era, taking things up a notch with her Brit Awards performance.

    On the red carpet of the event, she teased that her appearance would serve as a follow-up to her performance at the Grammys earlier this month, singing new track ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ with Skip Marley, while surrounded by dancers dressed as houses.

    ITV
    ﻿Katy Perry at the Brits

    However, towards the end of the song, she was joined on stage by two skeletons, with viewers quickly taking to social media to point out they bore a striking resemblance to two key political leaders.

    Yes, Twitter users highlighted the fact that the two skeletons looked remarkably similar to Donald Trump and Theresa May, particularly after she infamously held his hand during a visit to Washington earlier this year.

    Katy previously caused a stir on stage at the Grammys, when she and Skip Markley stood united in front of a projection of the US constitution, which was interpreted as a clear message to the newly-elected President Trump.

    Other performers at this year’s Brits included Little Mix, who opened the show with an an energetic routine, and Chris Martin, who used his time on stage to pay tribute to the late George Michael.

    Grime artist Skepta also took to the stage, but his performance was heavily censored by bosses due to his language, a move which irked many Brits viewers watching at home.

    Click here for the full list of this year’s Brits winners.

