Katy Perry wasn’t kidding when she said that she would be showcasing “purposeful pop” in her new era, taking things up a notch with her Brit Awards performance.
On the red carpet of the event, she teased that her appearance would serve as a follow-up to her performance at the Grammys earlier this month, singing new track ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ with Skip Marley, while surrounded by dancers dressed as houses.
However, towards the end of the song, she was joined on stage by two skeletons, with viewers quickly taking to social media to point out they bore a striking resemblance to two key political leaders.
Yes, Twitter users highlighted the fact that the two skeletons looked remarkably similar to Donald Trump and Theresa May, particularly after she infamously held his hand during a visit to Washington earlier this year.
Katy previously caused a stir on stage at the Grammys, when she and Skip Markley stood united in front of a projection of the US constitution, which was interpreted as a clear message to the newly-elected President Trump.
Other performers at this year’s Brits included Little Mix, who opened the show with an an energetic routine, and Chris Martin, who used his time on stage to pay tribute to the late George Michael.
Grime artist Skepta also took to the stage, but his performance was heavily censored by bosses due to his language, a move which irked many Brits viewers watching at home.