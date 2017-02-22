Katy Perry wasn’t kidding when she said that she would be showcasing “purposeful pop” in her new era, taking things up a notch with her Brit Awards performance.

On the red carpet of the event, she teased that her appearance would serve as a follow-up to her performance at the Grammys earlier this month, singing new track ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ with Skip Marley, while surrounded by dancers dressed as houses.