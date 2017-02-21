All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/02/2017 15:57 GMT

    Brit Awards 2017: The 37 Most 'WTF?' Outfits To Ever Grace The Brits Red Carpet

    Be warned: Features a lot of satin.

    Not only have the Brit Awards provided us with some truly memorable awards moments over its 37 year history, but the British music industry’s biggest night has also given us some of the most outrageous outfits ever to have graced a red carpet.

    From Carol Vorderman in a leather catsuit, through to Kelly Brook‘s boob-busting corset via Caprice‘s, errrrm, well, we’re still trying to find the words, we’ve captured all the biggest Brits style offenders right here.

    So, as the latest batch of nominees and celebrities ready themselves to take to the red carpet on Wednesday (22 February) night, here is a lesson in how NOT to do it.

    Brit Awards: The Worst Dressed Ever
