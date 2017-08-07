Brit Expat Survived 3 Days Lost In The Outback By Burying Himself In Sand

A British expat who went missing for three days in the Australian outback after a row with his girlfriend has been found alive.

Anthony Collis, who is originally from Wiltshire but now lives in Perth, survived the freezing overnight temperatures by burying himself in sand and dirt, The Times reports.

The 32-year-old was found barefoot, dehydrated and suffering from exposure just half a mile from his car, approximately 1km north of Well 22 by Western Australian Police on Sunday.