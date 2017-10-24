A Brit who travelled to Syria to fight ISIS has been killed in an explosion in Raqqa, according to reports.

According to the BBC, 24-year-old Jac Holmes - who had been working with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) since January 2015 - was killed while clearing landmines to protect civilians.

His death comes just a week after ISIS was defeated in the Syrian capital, with the US military claiming that 90% of the city had been retaken from militants after a four month battle.

The IT-worker’s mum, Angie Blannin, told the broadcaster that her son had been “a hero in my eyes”.

“He stuck by his convictions because he wanted to be there and he wanted to see the end of Raqqa and to see the end of the caliphate,” she said. “That was a moment in history, and he wanted to be part of it.”

Blannin said that she had believed her son, who was originally from Bournemouth, would be home for Christmas.