Britain First Deputy Jayda Fransen 'Blamed By Mother For Death Of Stillborn Daughter'

A mother-of-two has said she blames the deputy leader of Britain First for the death of her stillborn daughter after she was subjected to racist abuse in her home. Jayda Fransen, 31, is accused of hate crimes alongside the leader of the far-right group Paul Golding, 36. They were arrested over the alleged distribution of leaflets and online videos, which were posted during the trial of three Muslim men and a teenager, who were later convicted of rape.

PA Wire/PA Images Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of Britain First, arriving at Folkestone Magistrates Court

Fransen went to the Kent home of one of the defendants Tamin Rahmani and shouted abuse through the front door, Folkestone Magistrates’ Court heard. His partner Kelli Best said she was alone with their two children, aged three years and 18 months, during the incident on May 9 last year. She told the court that she was pregnant at the time and blames Fransen for the death of her stillborn daughter.

Giving evidence from behind a screen on Tuesday, she said: “She (Fransen) was making racist remarks: ‘Dirty Muslim rapist, come out, we’re not going to leave until you’re gone, come out. Dirty scumbags’. “It was directed at Tamin because she thought he was in there but he wasn’t.” She added: “It made me feel very anxious, I didn’t go outside for a long time. “I was also pregnant at the time it happened, two days after I started to bleed heavily and lost my daughter, she was stillborn. “I blame Jayda Fransen because there was no other reason for it to happen.”

PA Wire/PA Images Britain First leader Paul Golding is also facing allegations of religiously aggravated harassment