Britain First has been hit by a massive hack that as well as targeting its websites and Twitter accounts, also appears to have disabled their YouTube channel.

Facebook

Text not in the screengrab above referred to a planned march in Birmingham by the group and said “several bombs will detonate and those who will march be dead (sic)”.

It also ordered the group to “stop being racist to Muslims” and warned “whoever goes to the march will die”.

The offending text has been removed and the website now consists of just a homescreen.

Personal details including addresses of the pair were also posted online.

The latest video posted by the group on YouTube about an incident in Birmingham earlier in the week appears to have been taken down by the platform for violating “harassment and bullying” guidelines.

YouTube

But all other videos lead to a links saying they have been “removed by the user”.

YouTube

All 178 videos on the channel have been affected.

YouTube

The perpetrator of the hack is not yet known.

Britain First has been contacted for comment.