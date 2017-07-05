Tuesday was Independence Day and the perfect opportunity for many Brits to have a light-hearted dig at our American cousins .

241 years since USA decided they could easily find a better head of state than the British Queen/King. Can't win them all. #IndependenceDay

Britain First ’s Paul Golding , never one to shy away from pushing his group’s own narrow version of what makes this country great, joined in the fray with a tweet espousing many of the incredible inventions we can apparently take credit for.

Brits invented all the best things: football, TV, Internet, penicillin, DNA, sandwiches, parliament... and the USA. Happy #IndependenceDay

If we invented DNA, someone was having laugh in deciding how much you got!!

As you will no doubt be aware, DNA and penicillin have been around for quite a bit longer than Great Britain.

DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is the genetic information contained within the cells of almost all living organisms on the planet meaning it’s been around for approximately 4.5 billion years old.

It was discovered by scientists, James Watson (American) and Francis Crick (British), in 1953 when they solved its “double helix” structure.

Both men along with Maurice Wilkins were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1962 for their discovery.