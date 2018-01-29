Britain First Leaders ‘Called Muslims Bastards And Rapists’ Court Hears

A Muslim man has told a court that deputy leader of Britain First Jayda Fransen was “aggressive” towards him and accused her of calling Muslims “bastards” and “rapists”. Fransen, 31, is standing trial alongside the leader of the far-right group, Paul Golding, accused of religiously-aggravated harassment. The pair, both of Penge, south east London, appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where they denied the allegations.

PA Wire/PA Images Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen arriving at Folkestone Magistrates Court on Monday, where they are accused of religiously aggravated harassment

Golding, 36, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie and Fransen, wearing a pale top, with a black skirt suit and a large crucifix necklace, were escorted to court by a crowd of supporters who filled the public gallery. The pair were charged with three and four counts respectively of the hate crime. They were arrested in May last year as part of an investigation into the distribution of leaflets and online videos which were posted during a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in the same month after which three Muslim men and a teenager were convicted of rape and jailed.

PA Wire/PA Images Both Fransen and Golding deny the allegations