The head of the far-right group, Paul Golding, 36, was handed an 18-week prison sentence at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A court descended into chaos Wednesday evening after Britain First’s leader and deputy leader were jailed after being found guilty of religiously-aggravated harassment.

The pair were arrested over the distribution of leaflets and posting of online videos during a rape trial involving Muslim men in Kent last year.

Golding had been charged with three counts of religiously aggravated harassment. Fransen stood accused of four offences.

On Wednesday Judge Justin Barron convicted Fransen of three charges and Golding of one charge.

There was uproar in the court as the judge attempted to continue his sentence and impose restraining orders so the pair could not contact victims and witnesses in the case.

But Fransen spoke over him and said: “This is a very sad day for British justice. Everything I did was for the children of this country and they are worth it.”

This caused cheers and applause to erupt from the public gallery as the pair were led away and Judge Barron temporarily left the courtroom before concluding his directions.

As supporters left the courtroom they hurled abuse at court staff and members of the press, branding the proceedings a “shambles” and shouting: “No surrender.”

They added: “If we say anything these days we get sent to prison.”

Judge Barron had earlier said he was in no doubt that Fransen and Golding demonstrated “hostility to those of the Muslim faith”.

Sentencing the pair, he said the crimes were “deliberately planned against targeted victims”.

“I am sure that when Miss Fransen and Mr Golding decided to come to Kent, their reason was not because four men were on trial for the rape of a 16 year old child. The reason for their decision was the men included Muslim immigrants. I have no doubt it was the joint intention to use the case for their own ends.”

He added: “They were in my judgement hostile to Muslims and immigrants.”

The court had heard that the pair targeted homes in Kent they believed were connected to a rape trial at Canterbury Crown Court in which the defendants were Muslims.

Britain First’s Facebook page had a new cover photo on Wednesday afternoon featuring Fransen, Golding and their supporters standing outside the magistrates’ court.