Jayda Fransen has tweeted a shocking video of “migrants in Spain attacking tourists and locals”.

VIDEO: Migrants In Spain Attack Tourists And Locals! For More Great Videos Please LIKE/FOLLOW This Page! pic.twitter.com/Eu8N2htG3b

The Britain First leader is correct on one count - the video was shot on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

But the footage actually shows UK rapper, MoStack, defending himself with a broom as someone tries to attack him with a knife last month.