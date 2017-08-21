All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    21/08/2017 15:34 BST | Updated 21/08/2017 17:10 BST

    Britain First's Jayda Fransen Tweets Video Of Mostack Claiming It's Migrants Rioting

    🙄 🙄 🙄

    Jayda Fransen has tweeted a shocking video of “migrants in Spain attacking tourists and locals”.

    Only it isn’t.

    The Britain First leader is correct on one count - the video was shot on the Spanish island of Ibiza. 

    But the footage actually shows UK rapper, MoStack, defending himself with a broom as someone tries to attack him with a knife last month.

    The video, posted by Fransen on Sunday, is still online despite numerous people pointing out her mistake.

     

    Britain First is no stranger to posting similar videos with entirely false claims - leader Paul Golding repeatedly posts this same clip of Pakistanis celebrating a cricket win in Tooting as evidence of “Muslims celebrating” whatever latest terror attack has made headlines.

    Jayda Fransen has been contacted for comment.

    MORE:newspoliticscomedybritain firstpaul goldingjayda fransen

    Conversations