The leader and deputy leader of far-right, anti-Islam group Britain First, Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen, have been charged with causing religiously aggravated harassment.
The charges relate to the distribution of leaflets in the Thanet and Canterbury areas and videos posted to social media during a gang rape trial at Canterbury Crown Court in May.
That trial saw Shershah Muslimyar, 21, Tamin Rahmani, 38, Rafiullah Hamidy, 24 and a 17-year-old all convicted and jailed for the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Ramsgate.
Fransen, 31, faces four counts of causing religiously aggravated harassment and Golding, 35, faces three counts, Kent Police said.
The pair, both from Penge in south east London, were arrested on May 10.
They were both bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on October 17.