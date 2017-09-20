All Sections
    20/09/2017 14:24 BST | Updated 20/09/2017 16:37 BST

    Britain First Leader Paul Golding And Deputy Jayda Fransen Charged With Religiously Aggravated Harassment

    The charges centre on leaflets handed out and videos posted online during a rape trial.

    The leader and deputy leader of far-right, anti-Islam group Britain First, Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen, have been charged with causing religiously aggravated harassment.

    The charges relate to the distribution of leaflets in the Thanet and Canterbury areas and videos posted to social media during a gang rape trial at Canterbury Crown Court in May.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen were charged over the distribution of leaflets in Thanet and Canterbury, Kent Police said

    That trial saw Shershah Muslimyar, 21, Tamin Rahmani, 38, Rafiullah Hamidy, 24 and a 17-year-old all convicted and jailed for the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Ramsgate.

    Fransen, 31, faces four counts of causing religiously aggravated harassment and Golding, 35, faces three counts, Kent Police said.

    The pair, both from Penge in south east London, were arrested on May 10.

    They were both bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on October 17.

    MORE:newscrimebritain firstReligionkent police