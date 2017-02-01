Britain First has released a video showing what it believes is proof that ISIS is running a PC repair shop in Wellington near Telford.
Leader Paul Golding, who was recently released from prison for breaching an order preventing him from invading mosques, is filmed stood outside Silicon Valley Ltd where he has discovered a “strange Islamic symbol”...
For more on the Seal of Muhammad and its use by ISIS tap here.
Unfortunately, many of Britain First’s supporters fell for it.
Thankfully there were some sane people amongst the commenters.
The shop has been contacted for comment.
(h/t IRBF)