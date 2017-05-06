Britain Lacking 'No-Brainer' Political Leader To Vote For Since Tony Blair, Focus Group Finds

Britain has not had a political leader who is a “no-brainer” to vote for since Tony Blair, HuffPost UK-Edelman’s latest focus group has revealed.

Male and female voters from a variety of backgrounds in Birmingham were asked for their views on Brexit, the election and the state of politics in general.

In a damning indictment of the performance of current politicians, when shown a clip of the former Labour leader - who has expressed an interest in returning to UK politics - the group agreed he was ‘a more effective communicator’ and ‘very relatable’.

Graham, a 42-year-old dad and railway customer service operative, said: “The last time there was a no-brainer for someone to vote for was the first time Blair came along. It was a no-brainer.

“He made a few bad decisions but he also did a lot of good things. That was a good time of life.

“There is no democracy at the moment because there is no effective opposition.”

He made the comments in response to Ben, 31, a maintenance manager, who said he made a conscious effort to engage in politics when he was 18.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but since I’ve been voting... I’ve never gone ‘he’s great, he is’,” he said.

“It’s always been well ‘he’s a nutter and she’s barmy, but he seems slightly less barmy than her so I’ll just go with him’.”