A tongue-in-cheek video highlighting how profits from Britain’s railways are flowing to Europe has been shared thousands of times.

The clip by the TSSA trade union, which you can watch above, has been released to coincide with inflation-busting fare increases of an average of 2.3% - the highest since January 2014.

Many of Britain’s rail franchises are already owned and operated by state-owned companies – from Germany, the Netherlands and France.