This Is Britain's Favourite Breed Of Dog, As Voted For By You

They might be man’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean we love them all equally as an ITV survey of 10,000 people has finally revealed which dog breed is our nation’s favourite. And it’s a clear winner.

The humble Labrador took first prize, followed closely by the Jack Russell, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Border Collie. The more ambiguous grouping of ‘mixed breeds’ also came in second place, proving that Brits love a mongrel.

But have you been left feeling like your favourite breed has been unfairly put in the dog house? Then upvote (or downvote) our selection of breeds below and give your underdog the podium they deserve.