There were some dramatic scenes at a recent set of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditions, when a contestant collapsed on stage.

A singer, known only as Luke, took ill in the middle of his performance, as he tried out for the ITV talent show in Birmingham last week.

Simon Cowell and Ant and Dec rushed on stage to help him when he fell to the floor while singing Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ with his mum.