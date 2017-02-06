There were some dramatic scenes at a recent set of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditions, when a contestant collapsed on stage.
A singer, known only as Luke, took ill in the middle of his performance, as he tried out for the ITV talent show in Birmingham last week.
Simon Cowell and Ant and Dec rushed on stage to help him when he fell to the floor while singing Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ with his mum.
They were followed by a team of paramedics, who were on hand at the Birmingham Hippodrome.
A source told The Sun: “His granddad died that day and combined with the stress of auditions, it really got to him.
“It was incredibly scary. Luke was singing with his mum and suddenly he just fell.
”All of the judges jumped to their feet, and Simon rushed on stage. Luke’s mum was cradling him in her arms.
“They were the last act of the night and Simon thanked the audience for being compassionate.”
A ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ spokesperson told the paper Luke was later given the all clear and told to rest.
Last week, it was revealed the judges had been moved to tears, following a performance from The Missing People’s Choir.
The choir is made up of people whose family members have been reported as missing, with Kate McCann - mother of missing Madeleine McCann - acting as an ambassador for the charity the choir raise funds for.
The singers performed an original song, ‘I Miss You’, at their audition, and have already been slated as ones to watch in this year’s series.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ returns to ITV in the spring.