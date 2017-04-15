One ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ contestant has taken the piss - quite literally - during his audition.
The ITV talent show descended into chaos when a dog relieved himself all over David Walliams’ shoe, as they tried out a spot of doggy yoga.
In scenes taken from Saturday (15 April) night’s show, pooch Robbie was seen trying out for ‘BGT’ with his owner Mahny.
The pair demonstrated their unique take on yoga, which involves the dog in many of the moves.
But after they’d finished, Mahny invited the judges and Ant and Dec to try out some doga with them.
However, Ant’s pet Rocky was forced to withdraw when he disgraced himself by having a tinkle all over the stage.
After the others demonstrated their best downward dogs (no pun intended), Robbie went rogue, and cocked his leg over David’s shoes, which he’d taken off and left next to his yoga mat.
Needless to say the former ‘Little Britain’ star looked less than impressed at the sight of his soggy shoes, much to everyone else’s amusement.
However, it remains to be seen if his toilet troubles have cost Robbie and his owner a place in the next round.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ airs tonight at 8pm on ITV.