After weeks of auditions and five action-packed semi-finals, the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final is finally upon us.

10 acts and one yet-to-be-announced wildcard act will be competing to win the 11th series of the ITV talent show in tonight’s (3 June) grand finale.

And while the judges are still to reveal their wildcard act, one contestant who looks likely to bag the honour is Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer Sarah Ikumu, who surprisingly left the competition during Wednesday’s show.

Ahead of the final, we want to know who you think should win the show and scoop the £100,000 cash prize and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

You can vote in our poll below:

The grand final was originally due to take place on Sunday, but bosses made the decision to move it after plans for a concert to benefit the victims of the Manchester terror attack were announced for the same night.

As a result, ITV will no longer air the British Soap Awards live on Saturday as planned, and they will now be screened on Tuesday instead.

Watch the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.

