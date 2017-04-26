‘Britain’s Got Talent’ bosses are reportedly bringing in a fresh change to this year’s live shows, by keeping the Golden Buzzers at the semi-final stage of the competition.

Since 2014, each of the four judges, as well as hosts Ant and Dec, have had the opportunity to press the Golden Buzzer for one act each, guaranteeing the performer a spot in live shows.

Usually, the semi-finals are the time when the public take over doing the decision-making on who makes it through to the finals, but this time around, it seems the judges will each have one last choice to make.