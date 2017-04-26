‘Britain’s Got Talent’ bosses are reportedly bringing in a fresh change to this year’s live shows, by keeping the Golden Buzzers at the semi-final stage of the competition.
Since 2014, each of the four judges, as well as hosts Ant and Dec, have had the opportunity to press the Golden Buzzer for one act each, guaranteeing the performer a spot in live shows.
Usually, the semi-finals are the time when the public take over doing the decision-making on who makes it through to the finals, but this time around, it seems the judges will each have one last choice to make.
According to The Mirror, the Golden Buzzer will be returning for live shows for the first time, meaning the judges (and Ant and Dec) will once again have the chance to secure a place in the final for one act each.
An insider said: “The Golden Buzzer is one of the favourite elements in the audition shows.
“The atmosphere when it is pressed is incredible. This will give the judges and Ant and Dec the chance to guarantee their favourite acts get a spot in the final.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to a ‘BGT’ representative for comment.
So far this series, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon have both pushed the Golden Buzzer once, for singer Sarah Ukumu and dance group Just Us respetively.
However, while Golden Buzzer moments are always high-points of the auditions stage, no Golden Buzzer act has actually won the competition, with ‘Star Wars’-inspired dancers Boogie Storm and child performers Bars & Melody coming closest, both finishing in third place in their series.
‘BGT’ continues on Saturday (29 April) at 8pm on ITV.