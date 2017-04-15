‘Britain’s Got Talent’ has delivered many moving moments over its 10 year history, but its return to screens saw potentially the most emotional audition ever.

The Missing People Choir moved the nation to tears after they were seen trying out for the ITV talent show on Saturday (15 April) night.

The group is made up of of people whose family members have been reported as missing, and their audition saw them perform a original song called ‘I Miss You’.