‘Britain’s Got Talent’ has delivered many moving moments over its 10 year history, but its return to screens saw potentially the most emotional audition ever.
The Missing People Choir moved the nation to tears after they were seen trying out for the ITV talent show on Saturday (15 April) night.
The group is made up of of people whose family members have been reported as missing, and their audition saw them perform a original song called ‘I Miss You’.
During their performance, images of their missing loved ones where flashed up on the screen behind them, which the choir leader explained was in the hope someone would recognise them or one of them would come forward.
Their poignant rendition of the song drew an emotional response from Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Ant McPartlin, while David Walliams and Simon Cowell also looked to be fighting back tears.
Following their audition, Amanda told them: “I’m glad that you’ve all got each other and have turned something so awful into something so positive.”
Members of the choir include include Peter Boxell, father of Lee Boxell; Denise Allan, mother of Charles Horvath Allan’ Sarah Godwin, mother of Quentin Godwin; Peter Lawrence, father of Claudia Lawrence, and Emma Cullingford, daughter of Sandra Hall, who was missing for a month before being found dead.
Kate McCann, mother of missing Madeleine McCann, acts as an ambassador for the charity the choir raise funds for.
Simon has already tipped the choir as ones to watch in this year’s competition, saying: “It was a hard watch and they played images of the missing people behind them on stage.
“They’ve got a shot at winning, I think. I remember on the day thinking that it was special.”
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.