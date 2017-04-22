‘Britain’s Got Talent’ viewers were moved to tears, after there was a surprise family reunion during one audition on Saturday (22 April) night.

Singer Reuben Gray was seen trying out for the judges on the latest episode of the ITV talent show, explaining how his dad was unable to be there as he works away for nine months of the year.

ITV Reuben Gray was left speechless during his 'Britain's Got Talent' audition

Calling his dad his “biggest fan”, it was clear to see the 16-year-old school boy was upset at not having his dad to cheer him on at his big day.

As Simon Cowell questioned whether he was a bigger fan than his mother, Reuben was left speechless when his dad suddenly stood up and shouted from the audience.

ITV Reuben's dad made a surprise appearance in the audience

The emotional moment moved fans watching at home, and that was before Reuben had even begun singing:

Argh Reuben's dad got me in floods of tears on #BritainsGotTalent 😭 — Natalie Lucie (@natalie_lucie) April 22, 2017

Emotional mess aft watching Reuben Gray's dad turn up & then @AleshaOfficial press the #goldenbuzzer for Just Us! 😭 #BGT #BritainsGotTalent — Becky (@beckzilla90) April 22, 2017

Reuben was incredible, so emotional #BritainsGotTalent — Andrea Gallacher (@Andreagall79) April 22, 2017

Reuben and his dad though 😩 #BritainsGotTalent — Danielle White (@dlw_20x) April 22, 2017

Such an emotional moment and what a voice. Well done Reuben you should be so proud. #BritainsGotTalent — Claire Pollard (@pol_claire) April 22, 2017

Hard not to be moved by that audition from Reuben Grey, if only because he was so pleased to see his father. #BritainsGotTalent — Erica James (@TheEricaJames) April 22, 2017

Sitting down at the piano, Reuben performed an original song called ‘Lifeline’, which he said was written as an apology to his girlfriend when he didn’t treat her well.

“What a talented young man you are. Incredible to write such an beautiful song at your tender age,” David Walliams remarked.

Simon added: “That was a great audition, Reuben. You could come on, be authentic, be original and take risks. I really like the song. You’ve got talent, you really have.”

It’s fair to say we think his dad may be a little bit proud of him.

ITV

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.

