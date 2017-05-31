Tokio Myers and Ned Woodman have become the fifth and sixth acts to make it through to the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live finals.

In Wednesday’s show (31 May), nine-year-old comedian Ned Woodman was revealed to be the night’s runner-up, immediately bagging a spot in Saturday night’s live final .

The last remaining spot was between either 16-year-old singer (and early favourite) Sarah Ikumu or Tokio Myers, with the classical pianist eventually being announced as the act with the most viewer votes.

When asked how he felt about the news, Tokio told hosts Ant and Dec: “I can’t believe it. Thank you so much to everyone. I absolutely love you.”