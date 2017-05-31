Tokio Myers and Ned Woodman have become the fifth and sixth acts to make it through to the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live finals.
In Wednesday’s show (31 May), nine-year-old comedian Ned Woodman was revealed to be the night’s runner-up, immediately bagging a spot in Saturday night’s live final .
The last remaining spot was between either 16-year-old singer (and early favourite) Sarah Ikumu or Tokio Myers, with the classical pianist eventually being announced as the act with the most viewer votes.
When asked how he felt about the news, Tokio told hosts Ant and Dec: “I can’t believe it. Thank you so much to everyone. I absolutely love you.”
Tokio and Ned will join young magician Issy Simpson, comedian/magician Matt Edwards, singer Kyle Tomlinson and magic act DNA in the grand finale, along with the rest of this year’s finalists, who will be decided in the two remaining semi-finals on Thursday and Friday.
This year, for the first time, the judging panel - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - do not have any say over which acts progress to the final, as they have done in previous years.
However, later this week they will collectively choose one wildcard act who will be allowed to compete in the final, with the hope of winning a spot to perform their act in this year’s Royal Variety Performance and bag £250,000.
Watch Tokio’s winning performance in the video below.
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finals continue all this week, from 7.30pm on ITV.