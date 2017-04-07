Spring is here which means 99p daffodils in Sainsburys, clueless lambs enjoying their all-too-short time in the sun, people insisting on sitting in beer gardens even though it’s barely above freezing, and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ back on the box. The ITV show is (almost) back for its eleventh series and, by the look of the new trailer, it’s set to be bigger and brasher than ever. Despite ten years on our screens, the show is as popular as ever and remains one of ITV’s biggest shows. Almost 10 million of us tuned in to see magician Richard Jones crowned the winner last year and walk off with the £250,000 prize money and the chance to appear at the Royal Variety Performance. So as we gear up for the return of the talent show, here is everything we know so far about the 2017 series… When does it start?

With the final of ‘The Voice’ already out of the way and a Take That special being screened on Saturday 8 April, ITV have confirmed ‘BGT’ will return a week later on Easter Saturday, airing at 8pm on 15 April. Check out the trailer for this year’s series in the video above to get you in the mood (*WARNING: It contains images of Ant & Dec’s legs). Who is hosting?

Ant & Dec, who else? The Geordie duo will be back to host proceedings and dish out some encouraging words to the talented (and not so talented) contestants. And we’re pretty sure there will be plenty of sniggering at the side of the stage too. After negotiating a new three-year deal with ITV, the pair reportedly had a new clause written into their ‘BGT’ contracts stipulating that they don’t work past 11.30pm. This was apparently in response to Simon Cowell repeatedly turning up late to auditions last year, meaning the boys worked way more than their scheduled hours. Who are the judges?

If it ain’t broke, why fix it? So we’re very happy to report that Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon (aka the best ‘BGT’ judging panel ever) will all be back for series 11 - their fifth together. However, after previously stating that the tenth series of the show would be her last, Amanda narrowly escaped being replaced on the first day of auditions in Blackpool when Simon Cowell ‘sacked’ her and replaced her with a granny from the audience. He told the crowd: “I have an announcement to make. How many years have you been with us Amanda? Look, everything has to end eventually, we’ll do this season together but people have to be replaced.” What. A. Wag. What about ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’?

Stephen Mulhern will back to front the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ sister show on ITV2. But what we really want to know is - how will he kick off proceedings? In 2015 it was a dodgy rap, and last year he tried his hand at being in a (terrible) boy band. Don’t disappoint us Stephen! What about the auditions?

The open auditions have already taken place up and down the country. They kicked off at the Opera House in Blackpool at the start of January before heading to London, Manchester and Birmingham. The auditions have been eventful both on and off stage. Simon Cowell rushed to the aid of a young singer who collapsed on stage during his performance, while David Walliams got more than he bargained for when a yoga dog act (!!) peed in his shoe. Will the Golden Buzzer be returning?

David Walliams will be VERY pleased to know that yes, the Golden Buzzer will still feature. All four judges - as well as hosts Ant & Dec - will get the chance to give one act a fast-track into the semi-finals. David’s choice is always brilliantly silly - much to Mr.Cowell’s annoyance.