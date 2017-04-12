Britain's Got Talent's Alesha Dixon Reveals Surprise Plan About Mis-Teeq Reunion

Alesha Dixon has been teasing fans with the idea of a Mis-Teeq reunion for months now, but it seems there could be a surprise comeback when we least expect it.

The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge has revealed plans to shock everyone by turning up with her bandmates during one of the live semi-finals of the ITV show for a special performance.

Speaking to HuffPost UK at the ‘BGT’ press launch on Wednesday (12 April), Alesha gave an update on how a potential reunion of the garage girl group is coming along.