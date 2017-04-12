Britain's Got Talent's Alesha Dixon Reveals Surprise Plan About Mis-Teeq Reunion

Alesha Dixon has been teasing fans with the idea of a Mis-Teeq reunion for months now, but it seems there could be a surprise comeback when we least expect it.
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge has revealed plans to shock everyone by turning up with her bandmates during one of the live semi-finals of the ITV show for a special performance.
Speaking to HuffPost UK at the ‘BGT’ press launch on Wednesday (12 April), Alesha gave an update on how a potential reunion of the garage girl group is coming along.
“It’s like when you get these signs because people are going to me constantly, ‘Mis-Teeq, Mis-Teeq, Mis-Teeq’ to the point where I’m suddenly thinking ‘am I missing something here? Should I be doing this?’,” she explained.
“People will not let it go. Maybe I’ll hit the girls up later. I’ll do it just to silence everyone!”
She continued: “I’ve always said when we come back that we have to do a performance of ‘Scandalous’ unexpectedly on a live show or something like that. It would be so cool. I’ll see what I can do...”
Mis-Teeq had seven top 10 hits and released two albums during the early 00s, with hits including ‘Scandalous’, ‘One Night Stand’ and ‘Can’t Get It Back’.
Alesha went on to launch a solo career, reaching number five in 2008 with ‘The Boy Does Nothing’.
She will be back on screen with the rest of the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ gang when the new series kicks off on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.