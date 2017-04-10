If there’s one thing you can always rely on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ for it’s supplying us with plenty of memorable moments, and it certainly has done over the 10 series its been on our screens.

Ever since it began back in 2007, we’ve laughed, cried and often been left speechless by what we’ve witnessed on the ITV talent show.

Who could forget the moment we were introduced to a very ordinary looking lady called Susan Boyle, who had an extraordinary voice?

Or the moment Pudsey had us all ooohing and ahhhhing with his incredible tricks?