Ant and Dec used their golden buzzer to grant “old school” magician Matt Edwards a place in the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finals on Saturday (13 May) night. When none of the judges pushed the buzzer, the duo decided to take matters into their own hands when Matt’s ‘Tequila’-themed audition ended.

ITV Matt Edwards

Shortly before they ran on stage to push the buzzer, Alesha Dixon told Matt: “We’re so distracted by you clowning and messing about that we’re not paying attention to what you’re actually doing, so therefore it’s even more magical. “I really love you. I think you’re charming, I think you’re funny and I think you’re old school with a twist which is absolutely perfect for ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.” As the gold confetti came down, Ant explained to him: “We were laughing so hard we almost peed ourselves!”

ITV Matt was understandably overjoyed when the duo pushed the buzzer

Dec added: “You’re 34 years old and for some reason you haven’t had a break yet, we just wanted to help.” Matt isn’t the first of this year’s auditionees to win a golden buzzer. Last month, Alesha used hers to send dance act Just Us through to the final. Amanda Holden has also used her choice, opting to fast track Daliso Chaponda to the semi-finals.