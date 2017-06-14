He caught the eye of radio bosses after reaching the final three of the latest series of the ITV talent show earlier this month, having previously won Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer .

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ comedian Daliso Chaponda has landed his own stand-up comedy series on BBC Radio 4 , following his success on the show.

Daliso, who is originally from Malawi, will take on the role of “cultural relationship guidance counsellor” in ‘Citizen Of Nowhere’, helping to navigate the rocky historical waters of Britain’s relationship with Africa.

He said in a statement: “I am extremely excited to have a show on Radio 4 because it’s been what I’ve listened to on trains and buses to gigs for years. I am delighted I’ll now be able to tune in to myself!”

Although the show will be Daliso’s first comedy series, he co-created and starred in Radio 4’s drama ‘When The Laughter Stops’ in 2014, and also appeared on ‘The Now Show’ earlier this year.