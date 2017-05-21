This week’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ saw the final Golden Buzzer act selected after David Walliams gave young singer Kyle Tomlinson a fast-track to the semi-final. And proving the old adage ‘if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again’, the 15-year-old revealed it wasn’t the first time he’d stepped out onto the ‘BGT’ stage. And what made his success this time round even sweeter, was the fact that it was David who rejected the Sheffield teenager at his last audition, telling him to “get singing lessons”.

A nervous Kyle explained to the judges: “I came a couple of years ago and I got told to get a singing teacher.” The panel were surprised to hear that it had been David who had delivered the cutting advice when Kyle was just 12-years-old – prompting the audience to boo David loudly. But the lessons paid off, with Kyle stunning the judges and the audience with a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ – sparking a standing ovation from the audience and judges. “Kyle! You stood up there and put your heart and soul on the line and we all felt it. We were all there with you. That was brilliant,” Alesha told him.

Simon Cowell added: “This just shows you, Kyle, when someone grinds you down and says ‘you’re not good enough’ – you come back, and you come back and look them in the eye and you go ‘I am good enough’.” Enjoying his humble pie, David told him: “I thought it was really good!” and then proceeded to smack his golden buzzer. He added: “Well done. And you know what? You sang with real passion. And that’s what it’s all about. “Well done, Kyle. It was a really, really moving performance. And I’m really glad you came back and proved me wrong.”

Despite awarding a singer his Golden Buzzer, David revealed he isn’t usually a fan of them on the show, branding them ‘boring’. He said: “The talented people bore me. If I hear another person singing Mariah Carey or Whitney Houston. “It is so boring. I much prefer the untalented people who come on the show as opposed to those who are talented. I like an old man hoola-hooping. That is pure joy. “It is a celebration of eccentricity and anyone can get up and have a go. Everyone has an uncle who can play the spoons or an aunty who can sing opera.” Looks like someone had a change of heart. ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues on Saturday nights at 8pm on ITV.