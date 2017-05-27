Another week, another round of BGT hopefuls, aspiring to superstardom via the buzzers of Simon Cowell and co.

We’ve been given a sneak peek of three of the acts from this Saturday’s show (27 May), the final round of auditionees hoping to get through to the live shows and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show and bag themselves £250,000.

The competition’s stiff, but sometimes it’s the simple pleasures that get the crowd, and the judges, going - how else do you explain why Amanda and Alesha are on their feet for this one? And even Ant and Dec can’t resist joining in...