    27/05/2017 09:20 BST | Updated 30/05/2017 15:52 BST

    'Britain's Got Talent' Preview: Audley Buckley Debuts Chicken And Chips Song, Plus Judges Get Sentimental

    Is this brilliant or terrible?

    Another week, another round of BGT hopefuls, aspiring to superstardom via the buzzers of Simon Cowell and co. 

    We’ve been given a sneak peek of three of the acts from this Saturday’s show (27 May), the final round of auditionees hoping to get through to the live shows and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Show and bag themselves £250,000.

    The competition’s stiff, but sometimes it’s the simple pleasures that get the crowd, and the judges, going - how else do you explain why Amanda and Alesha are on their feet for this one? And even Ant and Dec can’t resist joining in... 

    Contestant Audley Buckle brings his tasty tune Chicken and Chips to the BGT stage and Ant and Dec can’t resist tucking in to his favourite food!

    Meanwhile, this Saturday’s episode is the last before the live shows begin - which means a moment for the judges to get sentimental about their time on the road, with a little help from the ‘Dirty Dancing’ soundtrack... 

    ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues on ITV, Saturday 27 May at 8pm

