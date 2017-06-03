‘Britain’s Got Talent’ finalists DNA managed to get things back on track, after a slip-up during their performance in Saturday’s (3 June) live final.

The mind-reading double act’s last routine in the competition was a rather complicated affair, with a variety of different layers involving each of the judges.

After doing a spot of mathematics with Amanda Holden, they called on David Walliams to choose a page at random from one of his children’s books, eventually selecting one word and attempting to guess which one it was through the power of mind-reading.