Mersey Girls and The Pensionalities have become the next acts to make it through to the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live final, which will take place on Saturday (3 June).

The Pensationalities won the semi-final and were clearly stunned to have gone through, telling Ant and Dec it was “incredible”, adding “we have no words”.

Mersey Girls - who were Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer act - went through as runner-ups, and as they shared their joy, Ant told them: “It will feel real when you look on the finalist board and you’re on there.”