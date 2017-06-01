Mersey Girls and The Pensionalities have become the next acts to make it through to the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live final, which will take place on Saturday (3 June).
They join last night’s qualifiers Tokio Myers and Ned Woodman, along with young magician Issy Simpson, comedian/magician Matt Edwards, singer Kyle Tomlinson and magic act DNA in the grand finale.
The Pensationalities won the semi-final and were clearly stunned to have gone through, telling Ant and Dec it was “incredible”, adding “we have no words”.
Mersey Girls - who were Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer act - went through as runner-ups, and as they shared their joy, Ant told them: “It will feel real when you look on the finalist board and you’re on there.”
The public will be responsible for putting two more acts through in Friday’s (2 June) episode, and the judges will also pick a wildcard finalist.
We’ll have to wait to find out who they opt for, but so far, it looks likely that Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act Sarah Ikumu - who missed out on a place in the grande finale during Wednesday’s (31 May) show - could be the lucky entry.
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finals continue all this week, from 7.30pm on ITV.