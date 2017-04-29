Daliso Chaponda became the latest ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditionee to receive a golden buzzer, thanks to Amanda Holden.
The comedian was one of the many hopefuls who did their best to impress the panel during Saturday (29 April) night’s show, and after a set that left Simon Cowell and co in stitches, Amanda reached for the buzzer.
As Daliso made his way on stage, Amanda commented that she would love this year’s ‘BGT’ winner to be a comedy star in the making, and his jokes, which included hilarious one-liners and a bit on the UK’s financial crisis, soon cemented Daliso’s place in the live semi-finals.
After pushing the golden buzzer before the judges had even begun giving their comments, Amanda rushed on stage to hug Daliso, telling him: “I’m so pleased! It was so funny, you’ve got to win. I loved it.”
Once back in her seat, she added: “I think you’re bloody hilarious, self- deprecating, funny, relevant.
“Laugh after laugh it just kept on coming and I really want you to win the entire series.
“I think you could and I think you have a golden future.”
Alesha Dixon and David Walliams also had good things to say, with the latter adding: “You should be a comedy superstar.
“All the jokes were really original and you are incredibly likable, I couldn’t fault it, well done.”
“I could see you owning your own show,” Simon added. “What you did was so funny and naughty and unique.
“This is why we make shows like this, to find people like you.”
Daliso is a 37-year-old comedian and writer, who was born in Malawi, before moving to Manchester.
He later studied at university in Montreal, which is where his comedy career began, thanks to an open mic night.
He’s the third act of the current series to receive the golden buzzer, and joins dance group Just Us and singer Sarah Ikumu.