The comedian was one of the many hopefuls who did their best to impress the panel during Saturday (29 April) night’s show, and after a set that left Simon Cowell and co in stitches, Amanda reached for the buzzer.

Daliso Chaponda became the latest ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditionee to receive a golden buzzer, thanks to Amanda Holden .

As Daliso made his way on stage, Amanda commented that she would love this year’s ‘BGT’ winner to be a comedy star in the making, and his jokes, which included hilarious one-liners and a bit on the UK’s financial crisis, soon cemented Daliso’s place in the live semi-finals.

After pushing the golden buzzer before the judges had even begun giving their comments, Amanda rushed on stage to hug Daliso, telling him: “I’m so pleased! It was so funny, you’ve got to win. I loved it.”

Once back in her seat, she added: “I think you’re bloody hilarious, self- deprecating, funny, relevant.

“Laugh after laugh it just kept on coming and I really want you to win the entire series.

“I think you could and I think you have a golden future.”